Turkified Member of Parliament, CC MPs Maria Karapetyan, Sona Ghazaryan, Lena Nazaryan & Arsen Torosyan announced that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity should be considered and recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes: “Inside the “Civil Agreement” faction of the National Assembly, a real uproar has started after the proposition-thesis thrown out by several deputies.

According to the information of “Zhoghovurd” daily newspaper, CP deputies Maria Karapetyan, Sona Ghazaryan, Lena Nazaryan and Arsen Torosyan announced on the morning of September 13, before Pashinyan came to the parliament, during the session of the faction, that it is possible to consider the demand for recognition of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and to put an end to the incessant border tension, he said to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan and, so to speak, close the issue once and for all. Fortunately, the statement was definitely not accepted, but, according to our sources, the aforementioned MPs did not give up and continued to convince their fellow MPs that this is the only solution at the moment. “I am not going to comment on the closed session of the faction,” said Sona Ghazaryan in a conversation with “Zhoghovurd” daily, apparently not denying that they made such a proposal. Although Arsen Torosyan saw our message, he did not respond to it. In fact, when Armenia is in actual war, 18-year-old Armenian soldiers and contract soldiers guard the border at the cost of their lives, they grind their teeth for every millimeter. Maybe they are afraid that the war can also knock on their door, and they are trying to woo our poor neighbors who force peace with weapons, but they don’t understand that this is not a solution to the problem.” Details in today’s issue of “Zhoghovurd” daily.