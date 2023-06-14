Turkified Armenian lined up with Nikol Pashinyan Will Joe Biden ensure the security of Aram Sargsyan?

Aram Sargsyan, the chairman of the “Republic” party and Nikol’s mouthpiece is ready to defend Nikol Pashinyan and the government even by falsifying history. Sargsyan is trying to defend and justify Pashinyan’s policy of handing over Artsakh.

Aram said on Public TV that Vazgen Sargsyan would have acted like Nikol Pashinyan, and would have handed over Artsakh as if to keep Meghri.

“To the credit of today’s authorities, they, like Vazgen, preferred the fact that the Karabakh issue cannot be resolved through Meghri, and that is why a corridor was not written there, and that is why both the Armenian Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister say that the corridor is red for us. it’s a line,” says Aram Sargsyan without shame. Giving honor to Pashinyan and his government, Sargsyan forgets that Vazgen Sargsyan carried out a change of power in 1998, only because he did not agree with President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s phased version of the resolution of the Artsakh problem, where there was no mention of Meghri at all, and the proposed solution does not even compare with today’s situation. Trying to justify his comparison, the younger Sargsyan says: “Considering that the most serious achievement is the liberated land, Vazgen visited Meghri in September 1999, a month before the crime of October 27, and wrote:

“Meghri is the most important area, if you want to know, more important than Karabakh. Meghri brings the greats of the world to our door with her stone and stone. A person may consider one area of ​​the country to be strategically more important than another, but that does not mean that he is ready to give up a smaller area or, in general, any area, just to keep power. If there is a commonality between Vazgen Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, it is that both of them carried out an unconstitutional coup, forcing the legitimate government of the country to resign, and in both cases these coups had very serious consequences for Armenia.

“For us, both the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia are equally important in psychological, political, economic and all other aspects. But there are situations that force us to make a choice in those situations,” Aram Sargsyan announced on Public TV, answering the question: “Without the security of Artsakh, there is no security of Armenia, or on the contrary, without the security of Armenia, there is no security of Artsakh.” This questioning is false to the extent that the Armenian government is not strengthening the security of Armenia to protect Artsakh, but Pashinyan is handing over Artsakh to maintain his power. The current government of Armenia has long given up on the security of Artsakh and stopped talking about the security of Artsakh a long time ago. Pashinyan advises Aliyev

The funniest thing is that Aram Sargsyan is trying to justify why it is necessary to sign a peace agreement now. “We need 3-5 years, during peacetime, to re-equip our army, to bring the military balance closer to the military balance of Azerbaijan, after which Azerbaijan will not only recognize 29.8 thousand, but will not speak in this tone,” says Sargsyan. saying, not referring to Armenia, but to the current government, with which he identifies himself. Sargsyan forgets that they have been in power for more than 5 years, and during that time the army has not been rearmed, but has lost most of its weapons, the military balance with Azerbaijan is not being restored, but the difference is increasing. Pashinyan also admits, even saying that Armenia is unable to acquire weapons. even accusing Russia of receiving payment from Armenia but not supplying arms. If this government remains for another 3-5 years, Armenia will not only have no army, but the very existence of Armenia will be in doubt.

The journalist, who understands the existing realities much better, explains to Sargsyan that no peace document can guarantee that the 3-5 years of peace will be ensured. Sargsyan’s answer can paralyze any normal and rational person. “There is no document in which the safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and its rights are not 100% guaranteed, and this guarantee is not of a level that has both the potential and power of such a guarantee that Armenia will sign. That is out of the question. Only the President of the United States, Biden, can become such a guarantor, under whose patronage, who will take upon himself to ensure the security and rights of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, under whose auspices Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev will sign a document, yes, in this case, Armenia will sign.”

Is it possible for the US president to guarantee the security and rights of the people of Artsakh? It does not take imagination to imagine such a thing, but a lack of elementary logic. Perhaps Sargsyan does not know that the US president is exclusively the guarantor of the rights and security of US citizens. Of course, there were and still are people in the world like Sargsyan who believed that the US authorities should guarantee their security and rights. For example, representatives of the pro-American government of Afghanistan who hung from the wheels of American military aircraft leaving Kabul as the last hope and opportunity for safety.

And in order to show the depth of Aram Sargsyan’s intelligence and analytical mind, let us present a part of his post on Facebook on September 12 of last year. “Unfortunately, the security of Artsakh, as well as the security of our RA, in the case of today’s Russian armament, is ensured by the international progressive community. The world has united against violence and solving problems by force, and what is not allowed to Putin, is also not allowed to Erdogan and Aliyev. It is necessary to be next to the progressive world.” How the international progressive community ensured the security of Armenia that day is known to everyone, especially the residents of Jermuk and Gegharkunik regions.

Like an ordinary businessman, who has no other interest than his personal interest and adjusts everything that happens in the world to his personal interest, Sargsyan also defends the Pashinyan government to exclusively serve his business interests. It’s just that many businessmen have a sense of shame and prefer to serve the government or at least not to oppose it by default, without excessive noise, Sargsyan does it ostentatiously, with pronounced cynicism, like a waiter who, seeing a rich client, tries to please him as much as possible in the hope of getting a bigger tip. Knowing Pashinyan, one can say that the hopes of a tip are in vain, but that does not prevent him from serving with that hope.

Avetis Babajanyan

