Turkey’s Support of Pashinyan is evidence in all Turkish News outlets, “Armenia cannot move forward without Turkey”

“Armenia cannot move forward without Turkey” was published on the website of the Turkish nationalist “Yeni çağ gazetesi” newspaper. In his article, the author Arslan Tekin referred to the special parliamentary elections in Armenia and the victory of the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Turkish analyst, Pashinyan’s victory means that the Armenian people do not want a war, accept / accept the fact that “Azerbaijan has returned its lands.” Tekin first recalled Pashinyan’s statement that “hostility must be made manageable,” then added that the suffering of the past was mutual and they should remain in history as an intermediate period.

The author of the article thinks that every time he goes back, new wounds will open and the people will be in endless tension.

Tekin is convinced that Pashinyan’s statement on making hostility manageable is nothing more than leaving an open door for Turkey.

“The new government must discuss all the developments, develop a roadmap in a visible direction. First of all, it must change its direction to Ankara.

“Turkey is ready to open all kinds of doors, only if the Armenians liberate themselves from the tyranny of the Diaspora and judge healthy,” the Turkish analyst concludes.

Source: https://www.ermenihaber.am/am/news/2021/06/24/Հայաստան-Թուրքիա/210403