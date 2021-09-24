Turkey’s Ruthless Dictator Erdogan: And Armenian Coward Dictator Pashinyan sending each other positive messages

The Artash war was planned and designed to fail it was Erdogan and Pashinyan false Flag operation

During his visit to the US, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan touched upon the situation created in the South Caucasus.

“We have an option for cooperation that we refer to as the platform of five or six. Currently, we are receiving positive messages from Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in regard to this platform. In this context, we envisage taking certain steps,” Erdogan stated.

According to him, this issue will be among the issues that he plans to discuss during his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“We will have the opportunity to see positive development of the issue of establishment of peace in the region. This is included in the agenda of issues that I will discuss with Mr. Vladimir Putin in late September. Thus, this will serve as a powerful impetus for the Turkish-Russian relations,” Erdogan said.