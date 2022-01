Fehmi Koru, a former journalist of Turkey’s Zaman daily, has stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may change his current foreign minister.

Koru wrote in his personal blog that Erdogan, who makes all his decisions by considering elections, may change his ministers before the next elections.

According to the aforesaid Turkish journalist, taking into account the foreign policy realities, Erdogan may replace serving Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu due to these elections.