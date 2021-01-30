fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Turkey’s Erdogan posts photo of Armenian church in Kars as mosque

by Leave a Comment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted a photo of the Armenian Arakelots (Apostles) Church in Kars, with the Kars Fortress on the background, on his Telegram account.

And as attachment to this photo, Erdogan made a note dedicated to Friday, which is considered to be the main day of Islamic prayer.

The Armenian Arakelots Church in Kars was built in the 10th century and was a functioning church until October 30, 1920. After capturing Kars, the Turks turned it into an oil depot and arsenal, then left it to the whim of fate, and in the 2000s it was turned into a mosque and renovated. On the walls of this church there are frescos and crosses of the Apostles.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.