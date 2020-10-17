Turkey violated US law by using F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan. American scholar

Turkey has violated US law by using US F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan during the war against Artsakh. American expert Suren Sargsyan told Armenpress about this, noting that American fighters could have entered the territory of Azerbaijan only with the permission of the US President, which did not happen.

“US-made weapons and ammunition are constantly being closely monitored by the United States government. We are talking, of course, about the weapons that are sold to partner countries. The law stipulates that if a US weapon acquired by a partner state is to be used in another state, it must be with the consent of the President of the United States. In this case, there was no agreement, “said Sargsyan.

The American expert noted that the F-16 planes were not only stationed at Ganja airport, but also took part in hostilities, moreover, one of them hit a military plane of the RA Armed Forces, but this is not the first case that Turkey violates US law.

“This is not the first time that Turkey has violated US law and treaty obligations, because only a few years ago, Turkey began using US-made military aircraft in Syria, which caused a major scandal because the US President did not give permission,” Suren said. Sargsyan.

He expressed confidence that the American side is investigating the case, but noted that this violation will not have a significant impact on Turkey.

“There has been no announcement from the American side yet, because I’m sure it is under investigation. The problem here is that there is also an F-16 plant in Turkey, which operates under a US license, but in any case, US law prohibits the use of any weapon of American origin in another country without the consent of the President, and F-16s They are of American origin because they are assembled in Turkey under a license. “I do not think there will be any particular setback, because, as I have already mentioned, this is not the first time that Turkey has violated US law,” he said.

F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey took off from Ganja Airport of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 29 at 10:30 am “Bayraktar” ATS-made missile strikes on the ground units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan by the Turkish SU-25 Ա ATS. During the given period, the air defense units were performing combat tasks of fire support to the air defense units of the RA Armed Forces. During the anti-aircraft warfare, the F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Republic of Turkey wounded the SU-25 attacker of the RA Air Force in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia. The pilot, Valerie Danelli, was heroically killed. The F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Republic of Turkey, according to the objective control means, was located at a depth of 60 km, at an altitude of 8200 meters.