Turkey turns to German allies: Erdoğan top advisor calls Merkel a “crusader of the Mediterranean”

A chief advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has come out with an uncharacteristically harsh rhetoric against Turkey’s centuries old German allies.

Yasin Aktay, who is also a deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and head of the Turkish Group of Inter-Parliamentarian Union, has accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of being a “Crusader” in the East Mediterranean, in reference to her call for all EU countries to support Greece.

“Despite the mediator role she has assumed, by calling EU countries to almost unconditionally stand with Greece, listen to and support it, she is openly stating with whom she stands,” Aktay said in an op-ed article published on pro-Erdoğan propaganda outlet Yeni Şafak.

In the article titled “Merkel calls the Crusaders to solidarity in the Mediterranean,” Aktay deceivingly claims that “If EU countries stopped for a second and gave Turkey a hearing, even if not as much as they listen to Greece, they would clearly see the injustice.”

Turkey has had many opportunities for “a hearing,” including offers from Greece and other European countries to resolve the maritime issue in the International Court of Justice at The Hague. Ankara has of course refused using this legal method because it is one of the very few countries in the whole world that does not recognise the authority of the court.

Ignoring all the other ludicrous claims, that makes one wonder why it was published in English since the majority of Turks have no knowledge of the international language, and most people outside of Turkey laugh of their ridiculous claims, one think said by Aktay stands out above the rest:

“In fact, these clear statements from the German chancellor reveal Germany’s historical and cultural ties with Greece, and all the principles they have forsaken for these ties.”

A hilarious claim when we consider the Germans and Turks have had centuries long alliance, most famously arming and training the Ottoman military against the Greek Army, being allies in World War I, and the 1941 German–Turkish Treaty of Friendship Treaty signed at the height of the Nazi invasion of Europe.

It was even revealed as recently as a few days ago that Germany wanted to weaken sanction threats against Turkey to try and preserve their strong ties and relations.

But in the world of the Erdoğan regime, reality is easily turned upside down to serve domestic consumption.

Turkey is one of the lowest ranked countries for media freedoms in the world, is the second most susceptible country surveyed on the European continent and its surrounds to fake news, has the most journalists jailed in the whole world, and 90% of media is government controlled.

And with Turkey desperately losing in the East Mediterranean despite being the aggressor, the AKP regime are now attempting to turn the conflict into a religious one.

Aktay ended the article by saying:

“The chancellor’s clear deviation from justice in the face of an open injustice, and in fact, her call to others to take this wrong path along with her, can be explained with a Crusader motivation only – and such motivation is not a good sign for either the EU or Germany.”