Turkey transports terrorists to Azerbaijan for fighting against NK via civilian airports, planes

Turkey is transporting terrorist groups from Syria to Azerbaijan for fighting against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) through civilian airports and planes, Head of the Forensic Science Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Rafael Vardanyan told Armenpress, presenting details from the questioning of Mihirab Muhammad Al Shayir, a Syrian mercenary terrorist sent to Azerbaijan for fighting against Artsakh.

Vardanyan said Mihirab Muhammad Al Shayir, who has been paid for participating in the hostilities by the Azerbaijani side, as well as the group of mercenaries sent with him have crossed Syria’s and Turkey’s borders without any document. “Their entry has not been obstructed by the Turkish armed forces, border troops or police. Moreover, the Turkish armed forces and police have assisted their entry from Syria to Turkey”, he said.

While crossing the border these mercenaries didn’t have any document. “They have been transported to Turkey’s civilian airport, then to another civilian airport via a civilian plane holding the Turkish flag and then have been transported to Azerbaijan again via a civilian plane holding the Azerbaijani flag. Both the airports and the planes have been civilian. Therefore, their transportation is being carried out through civilian airports and planes”, he said.

These mercenaries have been provided with civilian sports uniforms in advance, didn’t have any identification documents, a mobile phone or any other item. The whole process has been carried out by the sponsorship and support of Turkey’s military-political leadership, armed forces and police. “The financing and arming of these terrorist groups are implemented by the Turkish military-political leadership. Turkey is fully supporting and sponsoring this war which has been unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh”, Vardanyan said.

The Turkish military leads the entire artillery, UAVs and military operations. The whole process is managed by Turkish top military officials and other servicemen, he added.

Earlier today Armenia’s Investigative Committee published a part from the questioning of Mihirab Muhammad Al Shayir, the Syrian militant who was recruited as a mercenary and sent to Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.