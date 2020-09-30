Turkey threatens Greece with war: “We will solve our issues on the battlefield”

Turkey has expressed extreme annoyance by the visit of US Secretary of State to Greece.

In particular, a spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of unilateralism and said his attitude is inelegant.

Ömer Çelik, the AKP spokesperson, even called on Pompeo to maintain a neutral stance because unilateral visits and statements give the wrong messages.

At the same time, he once again made provocative statements regarding Ankara’s intentions in Greek-Turkish issues in the East Mediterranean.

“Turkey is a country of diplomacy if they want to solve the problem with diplomacy, but if they do not want, we will solve it on the battlefield,” he said.

Today, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Pompeo paid a visit to the military facilities of Souda base in Crete.

Mitsotakis and Pompeo were guided and informed by the commanders of the two bases, the American and the Greek, and then went to the naval base in Marathi at pier K14. At the same time, they were guided to a Greek frigate located at the port.

During yesterday’s briefing, the government spokesman Stelios Petsas, stressed, among other things, that “the visit of the US Secretary of State, the second visit in just one year, reflects the key role that Thessaloniki plays as a development center for the Balkan region and Souda for geostrategic planning in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.”

Turkey’s threats of war with Greece come as it is already military involved in Armenia, Syria, Libya and Iraq.