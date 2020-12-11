Turkey Supported Syrian mercenaries in Artsakh, the evidence is mounting

Syrian mercenaries who took part in the Azerbaijani war on Artsakh told the BBC how they were being used as “cannon fodder”.

“We were told that our mission would be patrolling the Azerbaijani borders as border guards. We were offered $ 2,000 per month for this work. We agreed, but when we arrived in Azerbaijan we were taken to the front lines the next day, ’’ a Syrian mercenary told the BBC.

According to him, there were 30 in this section of the front line, and after walking 50 meters a rocket landed near them. “The endless shot lasted almost 30 minutes. Those minutes seemed like a century. At that time, I regretted coming to Azerbaijan, ”he said. The mercenaries told the reporter that death was everywhere and that they were being used as “cannon fodder” when the probability of survival was only 1%.

Syrian mercenaries who took part in the war against Artsakh were sent by Turkey, which was confirmed by Russia, France and an American Pentagon source picked up by the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper said: Ankara first transports mercenaries from Syria to its lands, then from there on direct commercial flights to Azerbaijan, at the rate of 100 militants per batch. These mercenary transports by commercial planes had been revealed here, live, thanks to flightradar24.com. A fighter’s cousin said he and his family were aware of the fighting by Syrians who were traveling with Najjar’s company and had international phone lines. The cousin spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid angering recruiters of mercenaries in Syria.