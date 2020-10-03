Turkey sends former ISIL commander to lead Azerbaijan’s fight against Armenia: report

A view of Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city of Stepanakert on September 29, 2020 Photo by Areg Balayan / press service of Armenia’s government

Sayf Balud first appeared in an ISIS propaganda video in July 2013, after failing to rise through the ranks of the Abu Bakr Sadiq Brigades Syrian rebel faction

Turkey has deployed a former ISIL commander to lead a brigade of Syrian rebels and fight alongside Azerbaijan’s military in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Daily Beast reports. The alleged move comes amid the worst regional fighting since the 1990s, as battles rage for a third day and civilian deaths mount.

Sayf Balud, the Daily Beast reports, will lead 500 Syrian rebels of the Hamza Brigade, flown from Turkey last Tuesday to the Azeri airbase in Sumqayit.

Azerbaijan has denied claims that its soldiers are being aided by Syrian fighters sent from Turkey, calling the allegations a “provocation by the Armenian side and complete nonsense.”

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians, backed by Armenia. It broke away from Azerbaijan during a war in the 1990s, but is not recognized by any country as an independent republic.

Balud, a Syrian Turkman from the town of Bizaa in the northern villages of Aleppo, Syria, had initially joined the Abu Bakr Sadiq Brigades, a rebel faction supported by the Gulf States. However, unable to climb the ranks of the Syrian rebel movement as fast as others, he left the group and, in 2013, joined ISIL.

He appeared in an ISIL propaganda video in July of the same year, in the border town of Tal Abyad, after the group wrestled it from the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG). In the video, Balud stands next to an Egyptian foreign fighter addressing two dozen captured YPG soldiers, gathered to repent their membership in the YPG.

As part of a group mainly populated by foreigners, Balud quickly rose through the ranks, achieving the level of commander, according to the Daily Beast. It’s unclear when he left ISIL, but the news outlet reported that once ISIL was defeated throughout northern Syria by the YPG in 2016 and 2017, he refashioned his history as an anti-Kurd fighter, to make himself more valuable to Turkey. By 2018, he became the commander of the then newly-formed Hamza Brigade, and regularly appeared in propaganda videos as the official commander of the rebel group.

Balud’s status as an ethnic Turkmen affords him a set of coveted privileges granted by Ankara, such as Turkish citizenship and sensitive leadership positions, the Daily Beast reported.

Accusations

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of firing directly into each other’s territory after dozens have been reported killed since Sunday.

In a sign that fighting was spreading, Armenia’s foreign ministry reported the first death in Armenia proper — a civilian it said was killed in an Azeri attack in the town of Vardenis more than 20 kilometres from the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Armenian defence ministry said an Armenian civilian bus caught fire in the town after being hit by an Azeri drone. It was not clear if the reported civilian death was from that incident.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said 10 civilians had been killed by Armenian shelling since Sunday. There was no official information about casualties among Azeri servicemen.

An all-out war could drag in major regional powers Russia and Turkey. Moscow has a defence alliance with Armenia, which is the enclave’s lifeline to the outside world, while Ankara backs its own ethnic Turkic kin in Azerbaijan.

The Kremlin said Moscow was in constant contact with Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan over the conflict. Any talk of providing military support for the opposing sides would only add fuel to the fire, it said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation in phone calls with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The Armenian defence ministry said in a statement that Azeri armed forces opened fire on a military unit in Vardenis, but that the border with Nakhchivan, an autonomous republic inside Azerbaijan, was less tense.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said that from Vardenis the Armenian army had shelled the Dashkesan region inside Azerbaijan. Armenia denied those reports.

Azerbaijan on Sunday reported the death of five members of a single family. Armenia said on Tuesday that a 9-year-old girl was killed in shelling, while her mother and a brother were wounded.

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.

Armenia reported fighting throughout the night, and said that Nagorno-Karabakh’s army had repelled attacks in several directions along the line of contact.