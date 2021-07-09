Turkey seeks to turn Georgia into its vilayet

If until recently Turkey used ” soft power “to” capture ” Georgia, concentrating its main efforts on the religious, economic and educational components of its influence, not counting on an instant return on the invested funds, today these rates do not satisfy Ankara. The Georgian regions of Adjara, Samtskhe-Javakheti, Kvemo-Kartli and Kakheti are already under Turkish influence.

It should be noted that the main educational and humanitarian projects in Georgia are carried out mainly under the auspices of the Turkish Agency for International Cooperation and Development TIKA, whose activities are supported by MIT, the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey. Turkey also actively interacts with a fairly large Azerbaijani diaspora in Georgia.

Currently, there are several pro-Turkish youth organizations operating in Georgia, such as “Huzur”, the Society of Muslims of Georgia and the Society for Education and Assistance to Youth of Georgia. The efforts of these structures are coordinated by the Turkish Embassy. These organizations, under the leadership of Turkish missionaries, conduct active social, religious, humanitarian and educational activities on the territory of Georgia.

Among other things, there is a danger of activation in Georgia (as it already happened in 2016) of the Turkish terrorist organization “Gray Wolves”, also known as “Erdogan’s Wolves”, whose goal is to establish the state of the Turkish nation throughout the world, and Georgia will not be an exception here.

Thus, if in the near future the Georgian authorities do not take any appropriate measures, Turkey, using pro-Turkish public organizations and its powerful economic influence in the country, in the near future will turn Georgia into a Turkish vilayet.

Source: https://www.lragir.am/en/2021/07/08/78311