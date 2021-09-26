Turkey Ruthless Dictator Erdogan says he would like to see US troops out of Syria, Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he would like to see the United States withdraw its troops from Iraq and Syria because he does not consider their presence useful to regional peace.

Asked by CBS News’ Margaret Brennan in an interview on Saturday if he would like to see US troops leave, Erdoğan responded in the affirmative. He used the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to make his case that their presence did not make the region more safe.

“I would want them to get out of Syria and Iraq,” Erdogan said. Instead, he believes that the local governments should be left to “make up their own minds” about security within their own borders.

Erdoğan has long been at odds with US administrations since the start of the civil war in Syria and during the Islamic State’s (ISIS) insurgency in neighbouring Iraq. The particular sticking point between the two NATO allies has been the US partnership with the Syrian Kurdish militants who it has supported in pushing ISIS out of their strongholds.

Turkey accuses the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) of being an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that it has fought against since 1984. The US recognises the PKK as a terrorist group since 1997, but it has downplayed any ongoing connection between it and the YPG fighters it supports.

Since 2016, Erdoğan has launched three Turkish military interventions into Syria to drive the YPG away from its border. The most recent offensive in October 2019, codenamed Operation Peace Spring, was conducted after a conversation between Erdoğan and former President Donald Trump. The US Congress and other international allies criticised the US choice to withdraw suddenly, and it quickly backtracked.

Erdoğan denies that he warned Trump that US troops were at risk of coming under fire if they were not pulled out. He also said that he has not asked President Joe Biden to pull US troops out of Syria.

In Syria, Turkey has also competed and cooperated with American rivals like Russia and Iran, who back Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. After the Peace Spring operation, Erdoğan secured a deal with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that established a safe zone along the Syrian border that includes joint Russian-Turkish patrols.

At the same time, Russia and Turkey have clashed through their proxies in the northwest province of Idlib. Turkey fears that a regime offensive into the last rebel held province will prompt a new wave of Syrian refugees across its borders, but Russia has supported several regime assaults on Turkish proxies.

Moscow has repeated complaints that Ankara has failed to uphold its end of the ceasefire by disarming militants with the al-Qaeda affiliated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.

It secured a new ceasefire with Russia after blunting a Syrian regime offensive in March 2020. Erdoğan is set to visit Sochi on September 29 for his first in-person meeting in over a year with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Idlib.

Asked whether he could guarantee no human rights abuses would take place if it interceded again in Syria after a hypothetical US drawdown, Erdoğan repeated his previous position that Turkey would remain in Syria for as long as other powers did the same.

“We will never remain where we are not wanted,” he insisted. On the human rights question, Erdoğan did not answer it directly but pointed to the construction of homes in its occupied territories in northern Syria as being to the benefit of displaced refugees.

Turkish policies in Syria have been criticized by the US State Department and United Nationsfor their displacement of local Kurds from their homes in favour of Syrian Arabs. This has been labeled an ethnic cleansing by several observers.