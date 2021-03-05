fbpx

Turkey removed from list of countries benefiting from EEU tariff privileges upon Armenia’s proposal

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission today held a session attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

At the initiative of the Armenian side, the proposal to remove 75 countries, including Turkey from the list of developing countries benefiting from tariff privileges of the Eurasian Economic Union was included in the agenda. The proposal was unanimously accepted and will enter into force six months after publication of the decision, in accordance with the existing procedures.

