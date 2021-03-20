Turkey quits European accord on violence against women

President Erdogan has pulled the country out of a Council of Europe accord that provided a legal framework to prevent femicide and promote gender equality.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has withdrawn Turkey from an international accord to prevent violence against women, the country’s official gazette said on Saturday.

The decision comes amid increasing calls in Turkey to combat domestic violence as femicide rates rise.

“The guarantee of women’s rights are the current regulations in our bylaws, primarily our Constitution. Our judicial system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations as needed,” Family, Labour and Social Policies Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said on Twitter.

The decision sparked protests from women’s rights activists. Reporting from a rally in Istanbul, DW’s Julia Hahn said many women responded to the decision with “anger and outrage.” The marches are expected to continue, she added.

What is the accord?

The 2011 agreement, commonly referred to as the Istanbul Convention, was drafted by the Council of Europe in the Turkish city in 2011. It is a legal framework seeking to protect women and promote gender equality through legislation, education and spreading awareness.

According to the accord, signatories had to “take the necessary legislative and other measures to adopt and implement state-wide effective, comprehensive and coordinated policies encompassing all relevant measures” to prevent violence against women.

The convention was signed by 45 European countries, plus the EU as an institution.

Women’s rights groups had said Turkish authorities were not applying the legal norms of the Istanbul Convention nor providing the intended assistance and protective measures for women.

Some conservatives in Turkey say the deal threatens family structures and promotes homosexuality,citing its principle of non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

But critics of Saturday’s decision said it kept Ankara further from aligning with the European Union’s values, which Turkey remains a candidate to join.

How is the decision met?

Turkey’s withdrawal from the treaty sparked outrage among women’s rights activists on social media platforms.

“I’m utterly appalled to learn that tonight Turkish government has officially announced they are withdrawing from Istanbul Convention. This in a country where three women are killed daily and femicide is a huge crisis,” prominent Turkish author Elif Shafak wrote on Twitter.

The We Will Stop Femicide platform has called for protests in Istanbul against the decision. The same women’s rights group reported 300 femicides in 2020.

At least 38% of women in Turkey are subject to domestic violence, according to the World Health Organization.

Hundreds of thousands of women had downloaded a smartphone app that Turkey created for them to report domestic violence, according to a Reuters report.

fb/msh (dpa, Reuters)