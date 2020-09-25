Turkey Orders Arrests of 82, Including Kurdish Opposition, Over Kobani Protests

2014 protests in accused Turkish army of standing by as Islamic State besieged Kobani, just across the Syrian border

Turkish authorities on Friday ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party, over 2014 violent protests against the siege by Islamic State of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.

Protesters flooded streets in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast in early October 2014, accusing the Turkish army of standing by as Islamic State besieged Kobani, just across the Syrian border. The protests led to the deaths of 37 people.