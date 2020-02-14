Turkey lashes out at Syria over Armenian Genocide recognition

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the Syrian parliament over a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

In a statement on Thursday spokesman Hami Aksoy described the resolution unanimously passed by the People’s Council of Syria as a “grim example in itself.”

“It is the picture of the hypocrisy of a regime which has indulged in every kind of carnage towards its own people including children for years, and which caused the displacement of millions of them and well-known for its dexterity in using chemical weapons,” the spokesman said.

“The humanitarian tragedy that this regime has caused still continues with one of the greatest disasters in history that has been witnessed in our border.

“Purporting these baseless claims by a cruel regime which has lost its international legitimacy, is a clear indicator of the twisted mindset that lays behind it,” the statement read.