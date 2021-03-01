Turkey, Iran summon ambassadors amid row over Turkey military presence in northern Iraq

Turkey and Iran on Sunday summoned each other’s ambassadors following an escalating row over Turkey’s presence in neighbouring Iraq, Ahval news outlet reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s Ambassador to Ankara Muhammed Ferazmend, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, following Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi’s comments on Turkish presence in northern Iraq.

Iran responded by summoning Turkish ambassador to Tehran, Derya Örs, to the foreign ministry, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

Mashed told Iraqi Kurdish outlet Rudaw on Saturday that Turkey should withdraw troops from Iraqi soil and respect borders, and that Tehran was strongly opposed to Turkish interventions in northern Iraq, as well as any other foreign presence in the country.

Iran “does not accept at all” any intervention or foreign military presence in Iraq, Masjedi said, “and therefore we believe Turks must return to their international position.”