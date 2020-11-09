fbpx

Turkey Gives Muted First Response to Biden Win, Erdogan Remains Silent @JoeBiden

As a candidate, Biden blasted Erdogan as an ‘autocrat.’ Erdogan in turn slammed Biden as an ‘interventionist’

Turkey gave an impassive first reaction on Sunday to Joe Biden’s presidential win, with Vice President Fuat Oktay saying it would not change relations between the old allies although Ankara will keep pressing Washington on Syria and other policy differences.

Turkey stands to lose more than most other countries if Joe Biden is elected president since he is expected to toughen the U.S. stance against President Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign military interventions and closer cooperation with Russia.

