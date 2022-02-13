Turkey dirty hand in every war, Ukraine and Turkey discuss the development of military-technical cooperation

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a conversation during which they discussed threats in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as the development of bilateral military-technical

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed threats in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation, RIA Novosti reported.

“Focused call with my Turkish colleague and friend Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the security crisis created by Russia, threats in Black and Azov seas, diplomatic ways to reduce tensions. I welcome Ankara’s efforts. Discussed development of Ukrainian-Turkish military-technical cooperation,” Kuleba wrote on his Twitter.