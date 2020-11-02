Turkey deploys 1,200 of its mountain commando forces to fight against Artsakh – WarGonzo

Turkey has deployed 1,200 special forces to the Artsakh front, WarGonzo’s Semen Pegov says, quoting sources in Istanbul.

“Ankara transferred 1,200 of its mountain commando forces from Turkish Kurdistan to Baku, and then to the front. They operate in the highlands of Artsakh,” Pegov said on Twitter.

“Specialists from Turkey had to replace the Azerbaijani special forces unable to withstand a direct clash with militias forces of Artsakh in the mountains. This is primarily about the southern front and the Jebrail-Hadrut direction,” Pegov said.