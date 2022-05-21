Turkey demands Ragip Zarakolu in exchange for approval of Sweden’s membership in NATO

The Swedish newspaper “Expressen” talked with the writer of the Turkish exile Ragip Zarakolu, referring to the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that they would support Sweden’s membership in NATO if Sweden extradited Ragip Zarakolu to Turkey. Commenting on this situation, Zarakolu noted that Sweden is a country committed to principles and will not take such a step, and will not allow Erdogan to score political points due to this. Writer Ragip Zarakolu found refuge in Sweden in 2012.

He is a well-known publisher and writer who said that he fought for justice all his life and was therefore imprisoned. He was accused of supporting a terrorist organization. Zarakolu has published a number of books on the Genocide of Armenians. In 2011, the National Library of Armenia was awarded the Hakob Meghapart Medal as a person engaged in a large publishing activity, which also presented dozens of books to the National Library.