Turkey: Davutoglu’s party elects ethnic Armenian to executive board

A Turkish journalist of Armenian descent has been elected to the executive board of a recently launched political party led by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

Etiyen Mahchupyan received a majority of votes at the Gelecek (Future) party’s founding sesion which also named members for the disciplinary committee, Gazete Duvar reports.

Davutoglu was elected the party’s leader based on votes of the 132 participants attending the meeting.

Mahchupyan who was among the co-founders of the party, earlier served as an advisor at Davutoglu’s staff.