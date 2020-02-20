Turkey begging AGAIN requests US Patriot missile system to stop Russia in Idlib: report

BEITurkey has reportedly asked the United States, a NATO ally, to deploy two Patriot missile systems along its southern border with Syria, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Citing a Turkish official in Ankara, Bloomberg said the purpose of the Patriot missile systems would be to deter the Russian military’s strikes inside the Idlib Governorate, where as many as a dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in the past two weeks.

According to Bloomberg, the request was made by Turkey to the U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, last week; however, they have yet to receive an answer from Washington.

If the Patriot system was deployed in the Hatay Province, Turkey could deploys its fighter jets to Syria in order to deter the Syrian and Russian air forces, the Bloomberg report said.

On Thursday, the Turkish-backed militants, with support from the Turkish military, launched a counter-offensive to retake the town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.

As of now, intense clashes are still ongoing at the western outskirts of Nayrab, with early reports claiming that the militants have been repelled by the Syrian Arab Army.