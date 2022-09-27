Turkey, Azerbaijan and ISIS on 09, 27, 2020, launched large-scale military aggression against #Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

The 2020 War The Product of the 2018 Revolution

Exactly two years ago, on September 27, 2020, at 7:10 am, Azerbaijan launched large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

At the same time, in virtually all directions of the line of contact, the adversary launched an attack using air force, artillery, and drones—including shelling peaceful settlements.

Military actions took place along the entire length of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, as well as in some parts of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and lasted 44 days.

On the first day of this war unleashed by the Turkish and Azerbaijani forces, martial law and general military mobilization were declared in Armenia and Artsakh.

During the 44 days of this war, Azerbaijan used weapons prohibited by international law: cluster rockets, phosphorous ammunition and Turkish-made Bayraktar combat UAVs, targeting the civilian population and infrastructure of Artsakh and Armenia. With the help of Turkey, before and during the war, thousands of Syrian mercenary-terrorists were transferred to Azerbaijan and then sent to the Artsakh front. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the total number of Syrian militants engaged in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh reached at least 2,350, of which 320 returned to Syria, refusing to be paid and participating in the fighting. International media also reported on the participation of mercenary terrorists, and the Armenian side captured two of them, but after the end of the war, they handed them over in exchange for Armenian detainees.

On November 9, 2020, the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan signed a trilateral statement, according to which most of the territory of Artsakh was handed over to the control of Azerbaijan, and the security of the rest of the territory of Artsakh is now ensured by Russian peacekeepers.

During the entire war, Turkey openly provided military support to Azerbaijan.

As a result of this disastrous war, the Armenian side had—according to official data—at least 4,000 casualties, and there are hundreds of missing persons and detainees.