Turkey avoids responsibility 106 years after committing genocide – MEP

Member of the European Parliament, coordinator of the EPP Group in the committee on foreign affairs Michael Gahler made a note on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, emphasizing that after so many years Turkey does not take responsibility.

‘’The real tragedy is that Turkey does not take responsibility even 106 years after. Accepting the history in full, confirming the tragic episodes, and emphasizing ‘’never again’’ is the opportunity to be forgiven by the heirs of the victims’’, ARMENPRESS reports the MEP wrote.