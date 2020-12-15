TURKEY AT WAR WITH GREECE, INDIA

ndreas Mountzouroulias (Editor-in- chief, pentapostagma.gr.), Dr. Manju Dagar Chaudhary (Roving Editor, Anm News , Ireland): Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is making provocative statements against Greece, on a daily basis. For its part, Greece is constantly pursuing diplomatic contacts with the aim of strengthening its positions in the international institutions.

But Greece is alone. European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday decided to impose a limited list of sanctions against Turkish individuals and companies associated with Ankara’s illegal drillings in the eastern Mediterranean, but failed to agree on tough sanctions, as had been demanded by Athens.

India and Greece recently had a security briefing about the current situation in the eastern Mediterranean region. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries held virtual talks on October 29 about a range of regional and multilateral issues.

Turkey, Pakistan Develop Close Defence Collaboration —- Last months incidents have been recorded where Turkish planes are flown by Pakistani pilots, including in Greek airspace. And while this is happening, the few Turkish pilots continue to dwindle, making for the first time in history a national air force heavily manned by pilots of a foreign nation.

Ahead he said Greece Must Establish Military Alliance With India — India and Greece could also open up to the possibility of holding joint naval exercises since Turkey and Pakistan have already been holding such exercises in the past.

Indo-Greek exercises could be kicked off in the strategically important Aegean Sea or even the eastern Mediterranean. While the Turkish-Pakistani naval exercises are a fact, India and Greece should not stand by and watch, but take retaliatory measures.

A joint Indo-Greek exercises in the waters of the Aegean Sea or the eastern Mediterranean, will be the beginning of a new defense axis “Athens-New Delhi” to oppose the already present Pakistani units in some Turkish ports.

India is one of the few countries in the world with nuclear weapons and nuclear potential, which is increasing every year. Greece and India would be able to oppose the Turkish-Pakistani defense axis in the future.

Greece can also buy weapons systems from India, such as Tejas Light Combat Supersonic Fighter. The Tejas single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter aircraft entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in July 2016. As of December 2019, Tejas had flown 4,599 test flights up to speeds of Mach 1.4. The aircraft’s design and development programmed was led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) of the Indian Department of Defence, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the prime industrial contractor.

We can also buy the Ashok Leyland is the only conglomerate selling a 6×6 to the Indian Army with a Made-in-India engine. Designed on the company’s Super Stallion platform, the FAT 6×6 replaces the fleet of Scania SBAT111S used by the Army.

Other suggestions for Greece — Τ-90S Bhishma, Dhanush, K-9 VAJRA-T Dhruv Rudra and of course we can work together to build weapons systems together.

