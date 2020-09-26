Turkey arrests Kurdish mayor of Kars, Armenian MP included in case

As part of the investigation carried out by the Ankara General Prosecutor’s Office, the police arrested the Kurdish mayor of Kars Ayhan Bilgen, and transported him to Ankara by plane, Haberturk reports.

The Ankara General Prosecutor’s Office accuses seven key members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of organizing illegal rallies for Kobani, a primarily-Kurdish-populated town in Syrian, and “praising the terrorist organization.”

One of these seven members included in the case is the Turkish parliament’s Armenian member Garo Paylan, but the latter has parliamentary immunity. The Ankara Prosecutor’s Office has already started a process to stripping Paylan of his parliamentary immunity and arresting him.