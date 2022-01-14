Turkey & Armenia released IDENTICAL statements, carefully orchestrated process with a pre-determined outcome

Turkey & Armenia released IDENTICAL statements after 1st meeting in Moscow, dubbed ‘constructive & positive’. This is a carefully orchestrated process w a pre-determined outcome. The regime in Yerevan is dwelling on public apathy and it’s fully in-sync with Turkish interests to seize the moment

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic, respectively, have met Friday in Moscow. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.

“Date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels,” the respective statement also reads.