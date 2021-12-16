Turkey Appoints Armenian Genocide Denier to Dialog with Turkish dreamer Pashinyan

Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kılıç, known for working against the efforts of Armenians in the U.S. to get official Washington to recognize the 1915 Armenian Genocide, has been appointed Turkey’s point man in upcoming talks with Armenia.

Serdar Kılıç, Genocide Denier

Ankara and Yerevan have confirmed that they will appoint special envoys to dialog regarding the normalization of relations.

On April 24, 2020, Kılıç stated that President Trump’s message on the anniversary of the Genocide was unfounded and not objective, claiming that during the First World War “Armenians killed 500,000 Muslims.”

During his diplomatic mission in the United States, Kılıç constantly targeted Congressman Adam Schiff, who is known for his pro-Armenian work.

During the 2020 war in Karabakh, Kılıç was engaged in anti-Armenian and false propaganda. On Twitter, he shared the posts of then Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Elin Suleymanov and applauded the capture of Shushi and Azerbaijan’s victory in the war.

Kılıç also claimed that members of the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) fought on the Armenian side during the war and denied that Azerbaijan had recruited Syrian mercenaries and terrorists.

“There is clear evidence that PKK terrorists have moved to Armenia from northern Iraq,” Kılıç said at the time.