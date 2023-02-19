Tumanyan suddenly became fashionable this year. But not his genius work or activity, but his name. more Photo

Tumanyan suddenly became fashionable this year. But not his genius work or activity, but his name.

Yes, this year. The hype is on point this year, the hype is flooding the internet this year.

One of the greatest and most brilliant and outstanding faces of the Armenian people ever born, the greatest poet and greatest humanist of our history died of illness, almost in poverty and long delays in treatment, as a result of not having money for treatment. A giant nation left his spiritual father, his spiritual parent homeless.

Shortly after Tumanyan’s death his surviving sons were destroyed and the Armenian people did nothing to prevent it from happening.

Even after his death, being buried in Tbilisi, where his grave miraculously survived the destruction of the Armenian Khojivank cemetery in the Stalinist region of the Beria government, never deserved the attention of either the Soviet authorities or the post-Soviet neo bolsheviks regime or people. No one has thought so far to move the greatest Armenian growth and the grave to Armenia. No, no one even thought about it.

The Armenian people were and still treat their oldest son, one of the most exclusive cultural fathers.

The Armenian people don’t even read him. It’s a fashion nowadays to pronounce Tumanyan’s name. Four armed clowns of the army will be stopped around his monument, on the rest of the days they will skate on the same monument, listen to hip-hop and kiss each other deeply for hours. The same statue’s delegation.

And Tumanyan knew his people well.

In his letter to Isahakyan, as well as in other writings, Tumanyan was exposing all the mental and spiritual bankruptcy, the barbaric essence and materialism and patriotism of the people of his time (as well as our time).

And maybe that was also the reason why Tumanyan died very young. He died with pain in his heart, a restless soul, and insult from his own people in his soul.

Tumanyan was too much for this crowd. That is why there are no Tumanyans today and there will be no more Tumanyans. There will be no crowd.

There are, will be, and will increase in Pashinyans, Shirinyans, and others. · ·