Trump’s campaign paid $2.3 million in donor money to his private business, filings show

President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $2.3 million in donor funds to his private businesses so far, according to Federal Election Commission filings.Forbes, which first reported on the filings, pointed to an instance in which one of Trump’s companies received nearly $38,000 in campaign funds for rent.In another,

the campaign shelled out $8,000 to the Trump Corp. last month for “legal & IT consulting,” according to the filings.This isn’t the first time the president’s campaign has become entangled with his personal finances.In July, The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold reported that Trump’s campaign sent nearly $400,000 to the Trump Organization in just two days.