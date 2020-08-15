Trump’s campaign has plans to disrupt coverage of the Democratic convention: report

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump will be hitting the road next week where he will visit battleground states in an effort to steal headlines while the Democrats hold their national convention to select former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential nominee.

With the physical convention set aside due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats will hold a virtual convention that will feature a host of high-profile Democrats including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama among others, and Trump’s campaign wants to get the president out front of them and grab the limelight.

According to the report, while Biden makes his debut as the Democratic presidential nominee, Trump will be making an appearance in the former veep’s hometown of Scranton.

“It’s a typical Trumpian diversionary tactic: never let your rivals get all the attention,” the Politico report states. “And next week, Trump will do his best to ensure the Democratic National Convention has to compete with whatever chum he throws in the water. Just as the DNC kicks off on Monday, the president will launch a tour of battleground states like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona to highlight what the Trump campaign calls ‘Joe Biden’s failures.’ He’ll then punctuate the tour with his Scranton stop, going toe-to-toe with Biden from afar just as the convention hits its apex.”