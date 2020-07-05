Trump Uses 4th of July to Stoke Divisions Within U.S., Vows to Defeat Domestic Enemies

White identity politics’ in Trump’s July 4 speech

Trump’s speech did not mention the dead from the pandemic. Nearly 130,000 are known to have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.Share in Facebook

On a day meant for unity and celebration, President Donald Trump vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — leftists, looters, agitators, he said — in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his political rallies.

Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to America, greeted his audience of front-line medical workers and others central in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and opened up on those who “slander” him and disrespect the country’s past.