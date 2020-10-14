Trump Under Fire for Retweeting Baseless Conspiracy Theory Claiming Bin Laden Still Alive

President Trump promoted a baseless conspiracy theory on Tuesday alleging the Obama administration covered up a plot to stage Osama Bin Laden’s death, a wild accusation that was pushed by Twitter accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump retweeted an article from an account with a history of promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory alleging “Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed” and that Bin Laden may still be alive.

The conspiracy theory also alleged Obama had Bin Laden’s body double killed.

The tweet linked to an article written by an author, Kari Donovan, who identifies as an “ex-Community Organizer” who is now “a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina” while the QAnon account who pushed the link, “Oscar the Midnight Rider 1111,” appears to have been banned from Twitter after Trump retweeted the message (the tweet is missing from Trump’s account and clicking on the user returns a message of “This Tweet is from a suspended account.”)

Late Tuesday night, Trump retweeted about the conspiracy theory again, sharing a tweet from a separate QAnon-linked account linking to a video in which Nick Noe, identified by the Daily Beast as a “conservative personality” and “father of a former Navy SEAL who died in Benghazi,” claims Hillary Clinton and Biden colluded with Iran to arrange for Bin Laden to be transferred to Pakistan for “Obama’s trophy kill…right before his re-election.”

As of Wednesday morning, the tweet was still active on Twitter, racking up nearly 13,000 retweets and 24,000 ‘likes’.

The Biden campaign hit back at Trump for promoting the conspiracy theory, calling the president “unhinged.”

According to the Daily Beast, the most recent Bin Laden conspiracy theory originated from Alan Howell Parrot, a “falconer who says he uncovered secrets about Al-Qaeda, Iran, and U.S. intelligence in his work as a falconer for Middle Eastern power players.”

CRUCIAL QUOTE

Donovan, the blogger who posted the article Trump retweeted, said on Twitter she has “no proof that the Whistleblower’s claim are true.”