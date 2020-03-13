Trump to declare national emergency to combat #coronavirus

Trump has faced increasing criticism over his administration’s response to the pandemic.

By Adam Edelman

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency Friday to allow more direct relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus, two administration officials told NBC News.

The move could help open up tens of billions of dollars to help fight the rapidly spreading pandemic.

Trump announced earlier in the day that he will hold a press conference Friday afternoon about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!” Trump tweeted.