Trump spends morning hurling all-caps rage tweets while COVID-19 pandemic spirals out of control

In the face a deadly pandemic that continues to spiral out of control, President Donald Trump spent his morning hurling angry all-caps tweets about topics ranging from the news media to former President Barack Obama to the prosecutors who have put several of his allies in jail.

The first Trump tweet concerned the media’s reporting about the coronavirus pandemic, which Trump continues to insist only looks bad because the United States does so much testing.

“For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better,” the president wrote. “We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED!”

Minutes before Trump tweeted about coverage of the pandemic, Fox News displayed a graphic documenting how the United States has suffered both the highest number of cases and highest number of deaths from COVID-19. The graphic also pointed out that the United States recorded more than 62,000 new COVID cases on Wednesday, which was the highest day yet on record.

In addition to Trump’s angry tweets about coronavirus coverage, he also sent out shorter tweets that read “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” and “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

He also tweeted about a Fox Business segment that accused former President Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden of supposedly “spying” on his campaign.