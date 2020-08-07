Trump Slammed for Hypocrisy After Saying Biden Is ‘Against God’ Video

Biden called the remarks beneath the office he holds: ‘For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful’

U.S. President Donald Trump billed his trip to Ohio Thursday as a chance to promote economic recovery, but he quickly pivoted to a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president’s faith in God.

Even for a president known for his blunt criticism, Trump’s remarks stood out and they signaled how contentious the campaign may get over the coming months.

Donald Trump “So I have a lot of enemies out there- this may be the last time you’ll see me for a while- a lot of very, very rich enemies- but they are not happy with what I’m doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it and no other president’s going to do what I do”