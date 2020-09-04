Trump ‘shaken’ that his smears of military are ‘coming back to haunt him’:

Addressing Donald Trump’s response to a bombshell Atlantic report that he reportedly called dead U.S. military members “losers” for dying for their country, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said the president’s defensive comments show a man who is “shaken” that he has been exposed.

Following co-host Mika Brzezinski reading Trump’s tweets that came out after the story broke, Scarborough made the case that Trump knows that he has been busted just two months before the election.

“A senior official confirmed Jeffrey Goldberg’s story in its entirety, especially the comments about James Mattis and former Marine General John Kelly, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff,” Scarborough reported. “Donald Trump is correct in one thing he said last night, obviously shaken by the fact that his words were coming back to haunt him.”

“By the way, I think we know who the sources are, and they are people that have given decades of their lives to serving this country and they ”re patriots, unlike Donald Trump,” he continued. “But Donald Trump is right: he has done things with the military that nobody has before. He has attacked war heroes like John McCain, and we have him on tape calling John McCain a loser for being captured because of service as a young man with other heroes.”

“He also has denigrated and undermined NATO, an alliance that helped us defeat Soviet communism,” he added. “He’s been trying to gut it for the past four years, he undermined our military and our allies in Syria, abandoned long-term allies there. He’s taking troops out of Germany right now, also causing consternation to our allies and also causing consternation to our troops.”