Trump says he is participating in Nagorno-Karabakh talks as mediator

US President Donald Trump said he is participating in the talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported referring to the journalists of the presidential pool.
Trump said that he was involved in mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but did not say whether he spoke with the leaders of the countries, the pool’s journalists said.
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are in Washington on Friday, where they are meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Comments
Dave says
Trump is hopelessly pro-Turkish of course. Pathetic, incompetent idiot.
But why has Joe Biden hired that pro-Turk Elvir Klempic as his ethnic adviser?
And why is Joe Biden promising to recognize the Armenian Genocide if elected president whereas when he was VP for 8 years he said nothing?
The US presidential contest is the Battle of the Two Bought-off Pro-Turks.