Trump says getting COVID-19 is ‘a blessing from God’

President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter Wednesday ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate. According to the video, the president says that getting the coronavirus was “a blessing from God.”

For the over 211,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus and their families, the death was far from a “blessing.”

Trump went on to say in the video that “you’re going to get better. You’re going to get better really fast.” It’s a fact that it not only inaccurate, but it flies in the face of the past eight months of experiences from the over 7.5 million Americans who contracted the virus.