Trump said the United States is closely monitoring the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

ARMENPRESS: The US authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and will see if they can stop the escalation of the conflict. As reported by Armenpress, US President Donald Trump stated this at a briefing on Sunday.

“We are very careful.” It has just happened, I know it. We have good relations in that region. “We will see if we can stop it,” Trump said.

The US State Department has issued a statement on the situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The United States has strongly condemned the escalation of violence. He called on the parties to work with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to return to substantive talks as soon as possible.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 16 victims, more than 100 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert. Martial law and general mobilization have been declared in the Republic of Armenia. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 200 casualties. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 27 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear-end combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored vehicles.