Trump rape accuser has message to Trump after Bill Barr injected him in the case: ‘Bring it’

Attorney General Bill Barr injected the Department of Justice into a defamation suit against President Donald Trump by an alleged rape victim.

The case centers around Trump’s denials and personal attacks after columnist E. Jean Carroll publicly accused him of having raped her.

Barr wants taxpayer-funded lawyers at the Department of Justice to defend Trump in the case.

“Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff’s claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action” Bill Barr’s DOJ said in the filing.

Carroll told them to “bring it” in a public message to Trump.

Sir, I and my attorney Robbie Kaplan, are ready! So is every woman who has ever been silenced! So is every American citizen who has been trampled by Bill Barr and the DOJ!



BRING IT!@kaplanrobbie @JoshuaMatz8https://t.co/ebwkZJQTyD — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 8, 2020