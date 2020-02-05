Trump-Pelosi tensions boil over again, State of the Union address Video

President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday was overshadowed by the tensions in the chamber between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and himself — which led to two viral moments sure to be remembered for a long time.

Pelosi reached out for a handshake after Trump handed her a copy of his prepared remarks, but the president appeared to ignore her. Throughout the speech, Pelosi avoided looking at the president and at times shook her head “no” as he spoke about health care and Social Security.

When Trump concluded his address, Pelosi picked up her copy of the prepared remarks and ripped them in half, producing yet another viral moment.

“It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives,” Pelosi told reporters afterward.

Both moments are likely to be repeatedly played on cable news throughout Wednesday as the Senate marches toward a vote of acquittal for Trump.

They set the tone for what is likely to be a nasty 2020