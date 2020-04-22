Trump Organization seeks aid from UK and Ireland to pay workers at its golf courses – but 2,000 workers in the US are furloughed as the company is barred from accessing relief funds

The Trump Organization has requested bailout funds from the U.K and Ireland to help pay the salaries of workers at its three golf courses in Scotland and Ireland, while in the U.S., where it is legally barred from seeking such aid, the company has furloughed 2,000 employees.

Owned beneficially by President Donald Trump, but run day-to-day by his two eldest sons, the Trump Organization has not been immune to the economic chaos caused by shutdowns in the coronavirus pandemic.

Heavily dependent on travel and tourism for income, the company’s core hotel and golf businesses have been hard hit, foregoing an estimated $1 million a day in lost revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In America, the federal law governing the national bailout specifically prohibits the Trump Organization from taking any government aid, including loans to cover the payroll of employees during the shutdown.