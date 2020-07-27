Trump made school reopenings an election issue. The voters he needs just don’t agree with him.

President Donald Trump is pushing for schools to resume normal operations this fall. His administration has urged Republicans to condition badly-needed federal stimulus money for schools on whether or not they reopen fully.



As the president works to turn school reopening into a black-and-white issue, many of the Republican voters he needs are not on the same page.



Our reporter spent time interviewing two dozen women voters in Onalaska, a small city outside of La Crosse in western Wisconsin, and found the issue has divided Republicans and blurred party lines — a rarity in an era of sharp political polarization.



This could signal trouble for Trump. These are the kinds of voters he will need to win over to hold onto the pivotal states of Wisconsin and Michigan. Most live in suburbs and small towns, in places that flipped to Trump in 2016, after voting for Barack Obama in 2012.