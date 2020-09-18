Trump is waging a multistate, multi-million dollar legal battle against mail-in voting during the pandemic

45 days before the presidential election, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are spending millions to wage a state-by-state legal battle against mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.



Their efforts are not limited only to suing state officials, but also intervening in cases where they aren’t a party, to limit how Americans can vote from home.



We’ve identified at least 11 cases where the Trump campaign has asked judges for permission to intervene to defend state and local policies — policies that voting rights advocates argue will make it harder for people to safely vote during the pandemic.



That’s on top of more than half a dozen lawsuits the campaign has filed with the Republican National Committee contesting efforts by Democratic governors and other state and local officials to expand mail-in voting.