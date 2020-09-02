Trump didn’t do anything especially outrageous in Kenosha, except for the fact of going there in the first place.

Molly Jong-Fast

No one wanted the president to go to Kenosha. Not the governor of Wisconsin,Tony Evers. Not the mayor of Kenosha, John Antaramin. And probably not a majority of Kenoshans. And so Donald Trump decided that the only thing that made sense was for him to go to Kenosha. Look, Trump was coming off a grueling weekend of golf and tweeting. He needed to do something. And what better way to not ease racial tension than for President George Wallace, I mean Donald J. Trump, to go to Kenosha.

Trump doesn’t really understand how to be president, but he also doesn’t really understand how to pretend to be president. It’s like he’s never seen an episode of The West Wing or even Veep. Trump knows he needs to win Wisconsin in order to stay president and not go to jail, but since Trump doesn’t really understand what the president does, there’s an odd somewhat tragic and slightly hilarious disconnect. Trump is like an actor in a play about the presidency, but he’s forgotten all his lines.

The president, or as I like to think of him, the easer of racial tensions—just kidding—distinguished himself Monday by defending alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with six criminal counts involving the deaths of two protesters. Trump defended the murderer by saying lamely, “I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed.” Though there is no evidence that the president’s hot take is correct.

Source: https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-hearts-wisconsin-cuz-if-he-loses-it-he-could-end-up-in-jail?ref=home&utm_source=web_push