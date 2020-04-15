Trump faces global backlash over his decision to cut funding to the World Health Organization amid a pandemic

“Now is a time for unity,” the United Nations chief said, “not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization.”

By Alexander Smith

President Donald Trump’s move to halt funding to the World Health Organization has been met with severe criticism at home and abroad, with the United Nations secretary-general saying “now is not the time” for such a drastic move while the coronavirus pandemic is gripping the globe.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday pending a review of the WHO’s response to the initial coronavirus outbreak in China. He claims the agency has been too close to Beijing and covered up for its mistakes.

Congressional Democrats are disputing the president’s authority to do this. Republican lawmakers are planning their own investigation, examining the early response by the WHO and the Chinese government.

“Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization, which is spearheading and coordinating the global body’s efforts,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement Tuesday.

China expressed “deep concern” about Trump’s announcement, its foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said at a news briefing.

“As the most authoritative and most professional organization, the World Health Organization has played an irreplaceable role in global public health crisis,” Zhao said. “The decision of the U.S. will undercut the ability of the WHO and damage the global cooperation of fighting the epidemic.”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, tweeted similar misgivings.